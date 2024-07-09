Dry and settled - but watch out for ice in South

Road users are warned to watch out for ice on what is a cold and frosty start to the day for parts of the South.

MetService says it'll be a dry and settled area for most of the country this week, with cool nights but blue skies during the day.

In the Queenstown Lakes area, the roads are dry and skies clear this morning but ice was forming in most places, a spokeswoman for the district council advised.

"There's the odd frosty patch around the hilly steeper areas of Queenstown Hill, Fernhill and Arthurs Point. Fresh de-icing spray has been applied and Ice grit has been reapplied over sections in these areas."

A dusting of snow on the Crown Range this morning. Photo: MetService

Grit has been applied to frosty sections the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, and Cardrona had a temperature of -4° just after 6.30am today.

Grit has also been applied in places from Cromwell to Queenstown and down to Kingston (State Highway 6), as well as the Lindis Pass, Alexandra to Roxburgh and Dunedin (SH8).

"We've got a drop in temperatures from yesterday, hitting the negatives across the Upper Clutha Basin and Whakatipu," the spokeswoman said.

Dansey's Pass Rd in Central Otago is closed due to snow.

Further south, road users were advised to expect ice and grit when using the Milford Road (SH94) and to take extra care.

It was also frosty in parts of Dunedin.

