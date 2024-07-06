Fine days in store for school holidays

ODT GRAPHIC

School holidays at this time of year can cause a little consternation for parents, particularly if it is raining all the time and children are running amok inside the house.

But MetService data shows the first week of the July school holidays is expected to be mostly dry and sunny for much of the South, meaning parents will feel a little more composed.

MetService meteorologist John Law said for most of next week a large area of high pressure would sit over New Zealand, which generally brought settled and dry, fine conditions.

"It’s a fairly straightforward forecast.

"It will be like that for most of New Zealand, and there will be no exception for people down in Otago and Southland."

He said the only thing to watch out for was "stubbornly" lingering fog in some of the valleys, which may take a while to clear away and make driving difficult.

"The clear skies overnight also mean there may be some hard frosts inland, but that’s normal for this time of year.

"It allows for lots of sunshine to come through during the day", Mr Law said.

All of next week would be perfect for outdoor activities.

"It’s perfect timing for the school holidays.

"The temperatures will barely reach double digits, but that’s no surprise.

"We’re well and truly into July now — just wrap up warm and get out there.

"There will be plenty of time to get out there and enjoy what the outside has to offer."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz