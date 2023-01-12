Fire ban for Central Otago and Lakes, restriction for Southland

Warmer and drier weather has increased the risk of fire danger in Central Otago and Queenstown areas. Photo: ODT files

As the weather heats up, a ban on outdoor fires is in place for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes areas from tomorrow, while Southland enters a restricted season from today.

The Lakes and Central fire zones will move to a Prohibited Fire Season from 8am on Thursday until further notice, meaning a total ban on outdoor fires. All previously granted fire permits will be suspended.

These zones include the towns and areas surrounding Queenstown, Wanaka, Hawea, Cromwell, Clyde, Alexandra, Roxburgh, Omakau, Ranfurly and Naseby.

A ban on the use of private fireworks within the Queenstown-Lakes and Otago Central zones is also in effect from 8am tomorrow.

District manager Phil Marsh said the warmer and drier weather has increased the risk of fire danger in these zones.

"Although it has been warm and wet to-date, the weather is changing now to be hotter and drier.

"This means if we get windy days, it will exacerbate the fire conditions, and fire can spread at more rapid rates.

Mr Marsh said the long history of significant vegetation fires in the area show how careful people need to be at this time of year - especially lighting fireworks.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. If wildfires do start, they can pose significant risk to life and property."

The bans apply to everyone visiting the region - locals and holidaymakers alike.

"Whether you live here, or if you’re visiting our beautiful part of the country, please do your bit this summer to keep everyone safe."

Restricted season for Southland

A restricted fire season is now in place for Southland from 7am today.

District manager Julian Tohiariki said the change in fire season is due to the higher than normal temperatures and lower than normal rainfall.

"We’ve put these restrictions in place to minimise the risk of a devastating wildfire. In these conditions, a wildfire can spread very quickly and is harder to control."

A restricted season means anyone wanting to light an open air fire in Southland will need a permit.

"To apply for a permit go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the simple steps," Mr Tohiariki said.

"If you have a permit, you will also need to follow the conditions listed on it."

He asked residents and those on holiday in Southland to take care over summer and do their part to keep the region fire safe.

People should also check conditions online at www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting a fire and see if it is safe to do their activity and for other safety tips.

"If it’s too hot and windy - don’t light, even with a permit, as it only takes one small spark to start a devastating wildfire," he said.

"Anyone planning to do activities that may cause a spark - like mowing, or other hot works - should do these in the cooler parts of the day when its less risky.

"Let’s all look after our beautiful Southland."