Fire crews battle large blaze in commercial building

Southland firefighters were hard at work last night bringing a large hopper fire at an Invercargill business under control.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said initially crews from the Wallacetown and Invercargill stations were called to a fire at a commercial building in Underwood, Invercargill, about 8.44pm yesterday.

On arrival, a 60m by 60m blaze in a hopper was discovered and a second alarm was transmitted.

Extra resources from the Kingswell station and a command unit from Invercargill headed to the scene.

Firefighters continued working to extinguish the blaze and by 9.16pm it had been brought under control.

Once the fire was fully extinguished by midnight, the crews left and a fire investigator was requested to investigate the cause of the blaze.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz