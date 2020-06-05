Focus back on marine protected areas

Public consultation on the proposed network of marine protection for the southeast South Island has resumed.

The consultation process, originally due to end on April 17, was postponed because of Covid-19.

Department of Conservation planning director Natasha Hayward said it would be consulting for a further two months, from June 3 until August 3, to ensure everyone could have their say on the proposed marine protected areas.

"We want to hear from the public to get their views on establishing a network to protect a range of coastal and estuarine habitats and feeding areas for marine mammals, birds, fish and invertebrates."

Fisheries New Zealand fisheries management director Emma Taylor said submissions made earlier in the year on the proposed network had been saved and could still be used.

"We appreciate many people have already invested considerable time and effort into submissions that were sent in prior to consultation being withdrawn.

"We will be checking with all submitters to see if they want to include their submission unchanged or take the opportunity to update or withdraw it."

The proposed network includes six marine reserves, where marine life would be fully protected and fishing banned, five marine protected areas, which would impose a range of restrictions to fishing, and one kelp protection area, where commercial harvest of bladder kelp would be prohibited.

At present there is no marine protection in the area between Timaru and Waipapa Point in Southland.