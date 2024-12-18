Free mental healthcourses for youth

Free youth mental health courses will be on offer early next year in the southern lakes area.

The Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing Group is offering five free or low-cost Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses between January and March 2025, aimed at empowering adults across the southern lakes region to support youth mental health.

Te Hau Toka’s subsidised two-day courses are run in partnership with local community organisations and licensed workforce provider Te Pou. They aim to equip participants with the knowledge, skills and confidence to assist young people experiencing mental health challenges or crises. This includes recognising signs of depression, anxiety, substance use, eating disorders, non-suicidal self-harm, suicidal thoughts and behaviours, and psychosis.

Participants will also be trained in a five-step mental health action plan to support youth in crisis until professional help is available.

"During our one-year pilot, we focused on training local professionals who work with youth, including social workers, school staff, community agencies, and youth trusts. With 155 individuals certified, we’ve made a strong start and are now the largest group of Youth Mental Health First Aiders in New Zealand," Te Hau Toka chairwoman Adell Cox said.

Spaces were limited, so early registration was encouraged.

While this is Te Hau Toka’s final initiative before its funding concludes in the second quarter of 2025, the group’s members — comprising health, local government, the seven rūnaka, and not-for-profit organisations — remain committed to advocating for initiatives that foster lasting, positive change.

The courses will be led by up to 10 accredited trainers who are familiar with local challenges. Their expertise and ability to deliver courses regularly are crucial to the growth and long-term sustainability of the Youth Mental Health First Aid Aotearoa programme. — APL