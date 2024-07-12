Freezing fog and frosty roads

Trucks drive through a hoar frost beside Lake Benmore near Omarama. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Road users are urged to take care, as thick fog and freezing temperatures make for challenging conditions in parts of the South.

Southern Police said people setting out on their daily commute to drive with caution today.

"With temperatures below freezing, multiple roads are reported to be icy, with patches of black ice.

"There is also a mixture of clear skies and thick fog across the district, and motorists should taking the weather into account and drive to the conditions."

A spokeswoman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said the lowest temperature recorded in the region this morning was a "finger-numbing" -9°C in the Lindis Valley.

"We've got a mix of clear skies and thick fog in places."

Police said a campervan and car had collided on Bells Lane, Tarras.

"No one has been injured but there is mention of ice on the road," a spokeswoman said.

Freezing fog has been reported around Alexandra through to Cromwell, Upper Clutha and Tarras, and in Maniototo.

"This is when tiny, supercooled liquid water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when surface temperatures are at or below freezing. "

Wakatipu basin temperatures were mainly in the negatives, with Arrowtown and Shotover Country at -4°C about 6.30am, Upper Clutha Basin temps hovering around 0°C and Cardrona at a chilly -5°C.

Drivers should watch out for icy patches on steeper streets and roads in the Queenstown area and around Arrowtown, while sections of the Glenorchy Rd were very frosty.

The Crown Range Road has some frosty sections and grit has been applied.

In Central Otago, a spokeswoman said it was frosty throughout most of the district, a mix of wet and dry roads with thick fog in isolated areas.

This included Maniototo, where thick fog had rolled in with freezing temperatures sitting around -6°C and a high risk of ice this morning.

Below freezing temperatures were recorded everywhere except Roxburgh: -2°C in Alexandra, -6°C in Omakau, -5°C in Ranfurly, -0°C in Cromwell and 2°C in Roxburgh.

Trouble spots were being gritted and caution was advised, particularly around daybreak when ice formation was likely, she said.

Police said the important thing for drivers was to slow down and be on the lookout for ice, fog or excess grit on the roads.

"If a patch of road looks wet or damp, assume it’s black ice; let your car slow down on its own, and brake gently before you get to a curve."

In Dunedin a driver crashed into a work vehicle around 8am on Jetty St because her windscreen was covered in condensation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

- ODT Online