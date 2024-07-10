'Incredibly frustrating': Top cop slams Southern drivers

A top Southern road cop has slammed drivers in the region after catching out multiple people for speeding and dangerous driving.

Southern District road policing manager Inspector Craig Brown said a concerning number of motorists had been caught travelling more than 20km/h above the speed limit on roads surrounding Cromwell, Ōmarama, Twizel, and Queenstown.

One motorist was seen to be driving on the wrong side of the road, and had their vehicle impounded. They were summonsed for dangerous driving.

"It is incredibly frustrating that we are catching so many drivers who are not only risking their own lives, but also those of other road users," Insp Brown said.

Three motorists had their drivers’ licences suspended and another person had their vehicle impounded for driving almost double the speed limit.

"Some of the speeds have been horrendous and coupled with winter conditions with ice and snow on the roads it is dangerous for all users," he said.

"Our key message is that we want our motorists and visitors coming into Southern District to get home safely.

"Motorists need to take extra care and drive to the conditions. Extra time should be allowed when planning journeys to allow for unexpected delays that may occur due to the conditions.

"We will continue to target speed and dangerous driving behaviour and we will take enforcement action.

"Expect to see us on the road anywhere at any time."