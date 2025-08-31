More heavy snow for Milford Road

A truck makes its way up heavy snow near the Homer Tunnel on Saturday. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

More heavy snow has been forecast for the Milford Road in Southland and State Highway 94 will close again mid-afternoon.

MetService has issued new snow warnings for alpine passes in the South lsland, including up to 15cm of snow for the Milford Road, for the Crown Range and Canterbury alpine passes.

It was a nippy start in Dunedin yesterday with cars to de-ice, and the Maungatua ridge on the Taieri Plains, near Dunedin, got a dusting of snow on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch has been issued for Dunedin, Clutha, Southland south of Gore, and Stewart Island on Monday from 11am until 6pm.

West to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, and there was a moderate chance of this being upgraded to a warning.

A dusting of snow on Taieri's Maungatua on Sunday. Photo: Jennifer Hudson

The Milford Road reopened this morning after closing mid-afternoon yesterday, after heavier than expected snowfall.

More heavy snow was forecast to arrive from early this afternoon, and the road would close from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 2pm, the Milford Road Alliance advised.

There would be short delays and convoys possible if snow arrived earlier than expected.

"Heavy snow overnight and Monday morning may impact road conditions and delay reopening till around midday or early afternoon."

MetService has issued a snowfall warning for SH94 from 2pm today until 2pm on Monday.

Periods of snow were expected to affect higher parts of the road until tomorrow afternoon. Snow level to 600 metres, rising to 800 metres in the morning. Between 10cm to 15cm of snow may accumulate on the road above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Snow was expected to affect the Southland highway until Thursday.

Weather forecast for Homer Tunnel area

Sunday: Fine morning, heavy snow to 600m this afternoon.

Monday: Snow to 800m, clearing afternoon.

Tuesday: Snow to 600m, clearing afternoon.

Wednesday: Fine then showers.

Thursday: Heavy rain, late snow showers at tunnel.

At the summit of the Crown Range Road this morning. PHOTO: METSERVICE

Snow for Crown Range and Canterbury

Steady snow was falling on the Crown Range early on Sunday morning and a spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said chains must be carried for the road linking Queenstown and Wānaka.

MetService said a brief period of snow was possible for the Crown Range above 700 metres from 6pm today and again late on Monday morning. Up to 1 cm may settle on the alpine pass.

Danseys Pass Road in Central Otago is restricted to 4WD vehicles only from the gates past the Danseys Hotel due to snow.

In Canterbury, snow was expected to affect Porters Pass (SH73) from 11am until 3pm today, with up to 3cm accumulating on the road, and on the Lewis Pass (SH7) where up to 4cm may fall on higher parts of the road between noon and 6pm.

