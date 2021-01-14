1 killed, 1 injured after ute towing caravan rolls

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Twizel-Omarama Rd (State Highway 8) about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.
Police confirmed about 2.30pm that one person had died and another person was injured.
A St John spokesman said a person with moderate injuries would likely be treated at the scene.
State Highway 8 is down to one lane under traffic management, 2km south of the intersection with Lake Ohau Rd.
Part of the road was expected to remain closed for some time and motorists should expect significant delays.
Police asked people to continue to avoid the area and consider delaying travel.