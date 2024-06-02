Alien reach

PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Get excited Steampunkers, this Metagalactic Pipe Organ is being upgraded to a "PanKosmicCyberPunkOrgel" for Steampunk Festival.

The festival has its grand opening tonight and "Botanical Mechanical" is the festival theme with gadgets mechanical and plenty of wild and wonderful sights to be seen.

Dr Ron Newton, former curator of the now closed Organ Museum, was at the Steampunk Museum last weekend and during the week, upgrading the Steampunk Museum organ’s console for "metagalatic connection."

"Beings from another dimension are playing the notes and on the other keyboard you can play music, too.

"So there is one keyboard for aliens, so we can connect with other beings" he said.

The visual display of the organ will match the audio effects.

The LED threadwork on the organ will feature disco ball lasers, a display pipe and the pedals will pump smoke out, he said.

The refurbished organ is being made from "left-over bits" from the Oamaru Railway Station.

Dr Newton is looking forward to playing the fashion show tomorrow at Steampunk Festival.