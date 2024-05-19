Appeal target exceeded

Salvation Army Captains Paul and Jocelyn Smith are grateful for the community’s generous donations for the Red Shield Appeal week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Salvation Army has just completed its annual Red Shield Appeal week nationwide and Waitaki locals have given generously.

The funds raised will go directly into the community through welfare support, food banks and social services.

Salvation Army Captain Jocelyn Smith said the appeal helped meet their "frontline mission imperatives", caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

"Mostly, we’d like to do a shout out to our collector volunteers and all who donated from Oamaru. Thank you.

"Together, we make our community a better place, one act of kindness and generosity at a time," Mrs Smith said.

In Oamaru, volunteers and collectors from The Salvation Army, schools and service groups took donations at six sites.

"With around 200 hours worth of collecting collated, we were overwhelmed with the generous support of our community and locally raised over $8000.

"This is well above our estimated target, and with another fundraising event scheduled later in June — a quiz and auction night — we hope to reach $10,000 towards the Red Shield Appeal by the end of June," Mrs Smith said.

People could still make donations online or at the Salvation Army’s family store.

Food donations can be dropped at the Salvation Army centre at 255 Thames St.