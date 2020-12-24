Assets manager to leave council

Waitaki District Council assets group manager Neil Jorgensen will leave his role on February 12. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Waitaki District Council assets group manager and deputy chief executive Neil Jorgensen has resigned to pursue a career in the private sector.

After almost 13 years with the council, Mr Jorgensen has accepted a job with Rationale, an Arrowtown-based infrastructure consultancy firm.

Mr Jorgensen started his career in local government as an engineering officer at the Nelson City Council. He spent six years at the Gore District Council before being appointed assets group manager in Waitaki in 2008.

A chartered civil engineer, he said he had enjoyed the challenges and the diversity of projects that the council had afforded him.

From freedom camping and the 3 Waters reform programme, to Covid-19-related challenges, no two years were the same.

"All of these things come along that you can’t really predict," he said.

Oamaru and the Waitaki district had changed a lot over the past 13 years.

"Now, there’s so much happening, people are loving to come here and it’s been really awesome to be a small part of that story."

Mr Jorgensen was acting chief executive before the arrival of chief executive Fergus Power, and was then appointed as Mr Power’s deputy.

"There’s been some really good opportunities here," he said.

He was now looking forward to new challenges in the private sector.

"The opportunity has arisen and I’m excited to take it. I really think it’s going to help me broaden my perspective," he said.

He will finish at the council on February 12 and move to Cromwell with his wife and six children.

Mr Power said the council was sorry to lose Mr Jorgensen.

Interim arrangements will be put in place until a new chief executive is appointed to replace Mr Power, who is also leaving the council next year.

Mr Power said he wanted the new chief executive to have the opportunity to make a permanent decision on Mr Jorgensen’s replacement.

"I’m sure that either through an internal promotion or otherwise, council will continue to be served really well by an assets group manager."

rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz