Back by popular demand . . .

The Oamaru Chorale choir with accompanist Christine Turner prepare for their upcoming concert this weekend at St Paul's Church. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Oamaru Chorale choir will present the second concert in their annual Marianna Martines series tomorrow at St Paul’s Church.

Last year the choir performed the first South Island recital of the 17th-century Viennese composer — who studied under Haydn and played with Mozart — and the audience was left wanting more.

Music director David Beattie said the choir would present two psalm settings separated by a keyboard sonata: Miserere mei Deus (Have mercy upon me, O God, Psalm 51) of 1768 and the Keyboard Sonata in E Major from about 1765.

Four soloists, Rosie Auchinvole, Rosie McAllister, Teddy Finney Waters and Kieran Kelly, who are senior voice students from the University of Otago, will be joining this year, along with piano soloist Mike Crowl.

"I’m looking forward to integrating these four excellent singers with the Chorale for our performance at St Paul’s," he said.

The concert starts at 3pm. Entry is by donation.