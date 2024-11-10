Big demand for Victorian costumes

Beavering away on costumes at the Victorian Wardrobe in Oamaru’s Harbour St in preparation for the 2024 Network Waitaki Victorian Fete on November 17 are (from left) Dawn Sutherland, Lexi Bennett and Elizabeth McLachlan. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

The Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust’s 2024 fete will mark 35 years since the inaugural event helped launch the revival and preservation of the town’s Victorian precinct.

And a key aspect is looking the part.

Dawn Sutherland, of the Victorian Wardrobe, said demand for their ready-made Victorian costumes in time for the November 17 fete was high this year.

There had been hundreds of inquiries and fittings in the leadup.

She said many Victorian enthusiasts had sent in their measurements for custom-made ensembles.

Others had even made special visits to Oamaru to be fitted, ahead of the fete and the associated Victorian Heritage Celebrations from November 14 on.

"We’ve had people putting stuff away for months ... I’ve got people coming down from Auckland for the heritage costumes.

"People from away have been visiting in the leadup."

Whitestone Civic Trust vice-chair Graeme Clark said the Victorian Wardrobe, under the trust’s umbrella, had been going for 30 years.

It probably had the greatest collection of Victorian costumery known internationally and was in high demand as a "first stop" for film production and events.

It was also the "first stop" for many visiting the town who wanted to dress up and have their photograph taken in appropriate style.

"This is one of our great assets down here ... It’s well known."

Mr Clark said the fete first started as a gala.

It marked the beginning of the Oamaru Whitestone Trust which now owns much of the precinct.

It had also provided the impetus for other aspects of Oamaru’s identity to emerge in the past three decades, such as SteamPunk, and the heritage celebrations.

"This will be the 35th Victorian Fete ... this is our annual fundraiser.

"It’s the finale of the Victorian Heritage Celebrations."

The trust’s work to preserve and enhance the precinct was never-ending, Mr Clark said.

The annual fete underscored its important work for Oamaru.

"It’s such an important asset for the town and we want locals to come down here and experience the ambience and excitement of the fete."