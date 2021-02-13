Boat expelled from harbour after 15 months; owner must get resource consent

Glen Perham has anchored his boat Kapala, a former Australian fisheries research vessel, outside Oamaru Harbour, after being asked to leave by the Otago Regional Council harbourmaster. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

A former Australian fisheries research vessel temporarily anchored off Sumpter Wharf for more than a year has been forced to leave Oamaru Harbour.

However, it has not gone far — anchoring just outside the harbour, north of Holmes Wharf.

When Kapala turned up unannounced in Oamaru in November 2019, the Otago Regional Council and the Waitaki District Council worked to identify owner Glen Perham.

The boat remained in the harbour for 15 months in a temporary anchorage location, usually used by larger vessels passing through, or as a safe refuge during storms. The time limit for anchorage was 14 days, but Mr Perham had been allowed to stay on a temporary permit with the agreement of Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook.

The Otago Regional Council had continued to encourage Mr Perham to find a legal solution over the past 15 months, Mr Rushbrook said.

"He’s had a long time to get a consent, which he hasn’t.

"I’ve asked him to remove the vessel from the harbour until such time as he’s got a legal consent for a mooring in Otago waters."

Mr Perham had chosen to move Kapala to its present location, Mr Rushbrook said.

While the Otago Regional Council had jurisdiction over the water, the Waitaki District Council managed resource consents and issued mooring licences at the harbour.

Waitaki District Council property manager Renee Julius said it managed 41 swing moorings and 10 wharf berths. At present, there were 18 people on a waiting list — some had been on the list since 2016.

None of the existing 41 moorings would be suitable for a vessel of Kapala’s size, which was why Mr Perham had to seek a separate resource consent from the Otago Regional Council, applying specifically to his boat, Mrs Julius said.

Mr Perham had notified the council of his application for resource consent for a new mooring.

"We are currently developing our response to the application, which will take into account the best outcome for all harbour users and planned development as part of the Oamaru Harbour Plan: 2020 and Beyond," she said.

Mr Perham said applying for resource consent had been a "phenomenally long" process.

He said he wanted the vessel to be moored at Oamaru Harbour, and had proposed a location that was "right out of the way" of the Oamaru Rowing Club and North Otago Yacht and Power Boat Club’s activities, and Sumpter Wharf.

Legally, Mr Perham could anchor in his present location for 14 days before needing to move.

"It’ll be there now and it’ll be somewhere more inconvenient for the council next time we’ve got to move it," he said.

