Bookarama wants more books

Bookarama volunteers sort through tens of thousands of books while Jacquie Webby carries a selection in the foreground. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Tens of thousands of books, yet there is still space for more.

Oamaru’s former Noel Leeming building is being lined with colourful books of all kinds in preparation for the annual Bookarama.

The Rotary Club of Oamaru book sale is renowned throughout the district for its huge selection and opening day rush.

The doors will open to the public Friday next week, but in the meantime the organisers are still looking for more donations.

Volunteer Jacquie Webb said the books were organised into a wide range of genres, each attracting enthusiastic buyers.

The children’s section was "outstanding", the Western novels were often bought by bulk buyers and a strong reception was expected for the gardening books.

There were also dedicated sections for literature on Oamaru, North Otago and Māori issues.

Most paperbacks would be sold at $3 each, but anything particularly special would be priced individually.

Aside from books, the sale included jigsaws, magazines, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records.

She expected almost all of it would be sold, but most of the remainder would be stored away for next year’s sale.

The event also attracted retailers who came looking for rare finds to on-sell.

Janet Wallace said about $60,000 was raised last year.

It was a record breaking year, but its popularity had been boosted by being the first proper event since Covid-19 began.

Money raised would be used for fundraising grants throughout the year.

Miss Webby said the slogan for the sale was "good deeds with good reads".

Previous Bookarama funds had been used for the new Oamaru Public Gardens playground, a chemotherapy chair for the hospital and to help students attend courses.

Volunteers had been picking up boxes of books from around the community.

Many people were having a clear out and needed help getting rid of books.

There was a great camaraderie between the volunteers and they had the privilege of picking out a few books early, she said.

The sale opens next Friday and closes on May 19.