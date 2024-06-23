Celebrating volunteers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Everyone who gives up their time to help their neighbour, school, marae or community organisation deserves recognition.
Volunteers are being recognised this month for the work they do.
National Volunteer Week, from June 16-22, aims to recognise and thank volunteers.
Volunteering is important and volunteers are vital — those were the sentiments expressed during the volunteers’ morning tea at the Oamaru Opera House this week as part of recognising their work.