Celebrating volunteers

Waitaki District Council chief executive Alex Parmley chats with Waitaki Archive volunteer Helen Laney at the volunteers’ morning tea at the Oamaru Opera House on Wednesday. Mr Parmley said volunteers were an important part of the council. "Everybody thinks we are just an authority, but we are also involved in the development for our community and volunteers, and what they do, are invaluable." PHOTOS: JULES CHIN

Everyone who gives up their time to help their neighbour, school, marae or community organisation deserves recognition.

Volunteers are being recognised this month for the work they do.

Waitaki District Libraries volunteers Rachel Brenssell and Wendy Milmine enjoy a conversation with Waitaki District Libraries manager Jenny Bean at the volunteers’ morning tea at the Oamaru Opera House this week. Ms Bean said about 75 volunteers attended the morning tea, "the most they’ve ever had". The morning tea was put on by the libraries, the Forrester Gallery, Waitaki Museum & Archive and Oamaru Opera House to thank all the volunteers for their service.

National Volunteer Week, from June 16-22, aims to recognise and thank volunteers.

Volunteering is important and volunteers are vital — those were the sentiments expressed during the volunteers’ morning tea at the Oamaru Opera House this week as part of recognising their work.