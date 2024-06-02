Centenarian passionate about learning more

Although Raewyn Wylie had not yet received her card from King Charles, she looked regal and royal for her 100th birthday celebration in Oamaru. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Crowned and gowned.

About 25 Oamaru U3A (University of the Third Age members celebrated the 100th birthday of Raewyn Wylie (nee Cross) at the Order of St John Hall.

Mrs Wylie was born on May 26, 1924, in Timaru.

When asked what her secret was to a long life, her friend and fellow U3A member, Catherine Harvey said she was passionate to learn more.

"She was always interested in joining groups and loves music and singing.

"She is always interested in the world and wanted to learn," Mrs Harvey said

She grew up on her family farm in Papakaio and trained as a nurse.

Mrs Wylie and husband Frank had four children: Frank, Erin, Peter and Lewis.

She has 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Her youngest son Lewis said she is very "community minded."

"She was an elder at the Lower Waitaki Presbyterian Church, which was a bit out there, being a female in the ’70s.

"In the early 1980s she went to Israel with a friend to help out on a kibbutz as a volunteer and she was an active member of the hospice here.

Mr Wylie praised his mum.

"She’s the most non-judgemental person I’ve ever come across," he said.

U3A president Pat Robertson had known Mrs Wylie a "long time" and said she was "a treasure" to many.

"Our family had a farm across the road from her family in Papakaio and she was a great wife, like many of the time, who looked after her children and supported her husband."

She spent a short time in Warkworth before moving back to Oamaru after her husband Frank died.

Mrs Robertson said Mrs Wylie was a regular U3A attendee and enjoyed the meetings and the company.

The birthday celebration included a presentation of flowers by Mrs Robertson, followed by afternoon tea.