Community anxiety around new library service hubs persists

Arts, culture and libraries manager Chloe Searle (left) and new children and youth library services librarian Annie Kelly stand in front of the Oamaru library service desk that will soon operate as a dual desk that also offers council services. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

A new service "hub" at Oamaru Library will begin next month as part of the Waitaki District Council’s transformation phase and unease in the community around the changes continued.

But the group campaigning to keep libraries as they were, have said the changes are simply making libraries an "after thought".

"Changing the way we Waitaki" means changing how the council delivers it services, council chief executive Alex Parmley said.

The library service desk, effective from March 3, will now offer council services, including paying your rates or fines, registering your dog or applying for permits.

Mr Parmley said the services would be more accessible with extended and Saturday hours at the new service desk in the library.

Retired Waitaki librarian Glenys Robinson, who spearheaded a petition by Leave Our Libraries Alone, had been vocal in opposition to the changes.

Petition signatories were particularly worried by the negative impact of the reorganisation on library staffing and services.

"Mr Parmley had a plan and he is hammering his square peg into a round hole come hell or high water," she said.

Ms Robinson had fresh concerns in regard to the new "service hub".

"I understand our trained librarians will now have to wear customer service uniforms with no name badges, perhaps so people won’t shout at them about their rates."

Arts, culture and libraries manager Chloe Searle said the changes had been made in conjunction with many teams.

"I am working across council including with our library staff, our customer services team and our facilities team to ensure that we are set up for safe operations."

An existing office space will be repurposed to provide a confidential and private meeting space, Ms Searle said.

Ms Robinson said staff who currently wear "culturally appropriate clothing" where not taken into consideration.

She said the council’s new flyers for the "Oamaru Library and Service Hub" hours undermined the work of the qualified librarians, listing council services as a priority, with library services an "after thought".

The community unease around the library transformation had mostly been centred on the lack of clarity or an organisational plan.

There has been no training under way in regards to these new staffing roles and the organisational plan was still unclear, Ms Robinson said.

"Will librarians be doing rates, fines and dog registration?

"Will the council people be doing library queries, no-one knows or at least they are not telling the library staff."

Ms Searle said the main thing current library users will notice is the new service desk and "some new faces" working in the library alongside current staff.

"Library services will continue to be offered by our skilled team," she said.

On the positive side, Ms Robinson was happy that council had heeded information provided at a recent council meeting and appointed a new children’s librarian.

"The position was only advertised internally, but it is a person with a commitment to and understanding of the role.

"Hurrah," she said.

Annie Kelly had recently been appointed the new children and youth library services librarian.

The Waitaki District Council Waihemo Service Centre already functioned as a service desk and library for the community.

Another Waitaki Valley location hub is still yet to be determined.

Hampden, Kurow, Otematata and Omarama Libraries delivered library services only, for now.