Disc golf gliding into Kurow

Kurow Island Disc Golf Course spokesperson Edie Pont and Vortica Disc Golf partner Martin Galley with what will be hole number one on the new disc golf course in Kurow. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Two years ago a disc golf course in Kurow was merely an idea Edie Pont had.

Now, it is a reality.

Construction began on the nine-hole course on Kurow Island last Friday and the official opening will be next weekend.

The project is being managed by the Waitaki Valley Community Society, of which Mrs Pont is a member.

They have also collaborated with the Kurow Island Restoration Project to get the course installed.

Mrs Pont initially suggested disc golf because it appealed to people of all ages from 5 to 95.

"I’m into my 70s ... it’s got that scope of not being too hard, and being accessible for kids."

She also hoped it would be popular among bike riders passing through on the Alps 2 Ocean trail.

"Often they come in and they stay over here and if they’re not going to go to the pub or the vineyards, there’s other things they can do.

"But this is just adding another attraction for that purpose."

The course cost $32,823 and had been funded through two community grants.

Meridian Energy’s Power Up fund contributed $18,000. The remainder came from Sport NZ’s Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund.

Vortica Disc Golf were contracted to build the Kurow course and had built many others around the South Island.

Company founder and partner Martin Galley said this course was unique for its picturesque backdrop.

"I don’t think I’ve ever worked on one that’s on an island."

He said it was important to design the course in a way that encouraged new players.

"It’s a nice beginner course but it will have some technical challenges for the more advanced players, as well. It’s very much positioned to attract players that haven’t played before."

Mrs Pont hoped to work with Waitaki Valley School to get their pupils involved as well.

Discs for the new course would be available to purchase from the information centre.