Distinction group buys three hotels in Twizel and Omarama

Three hotels have changed hands in the Mackenzie Country.

The Distinction Hotels Group has bought the three hotels in Twizel and Omarama from The Mount Cook Hotel Collection and will take over operations as of August.

The fourth property in the collection’s portfolio, The Godley Hotel Lake Tekapo has not been sold and will continue to trade under its current ownership.

Collection managing director Hamish Hepburn said he was delighted for the future of the hotels.

"The hotels’ awesome managers and employees and our valued customers in Twizel and Omarama are now set to move seamlessly into a new future and higher level within the Distinction Hotels Group and their extensive national network," he said.

The four-star Twizel hotel, as well as the Heritage Gateway Hotel in Omarama will trade under the Distinction brand, while the other Omarama hotel will trade under the group’s three-star Discovery brand.

Close to lakes, mountains and rivers, the hotels are the perfect base for cycling the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, exploring the Clay Cliffs or the Ahuriri Conservation Area, skiing at Ōhau and boating, fishing and swimming at the nearby lakes.

The Mackenzie Country Hotel has 108 hotel rooms offering private balconies or patios.

In Omarama, the Heritage Gateway Hotel offers 98 modern rooms, including family units with cooking facilities.

The 48-room Countrytime Hotel presents affordable accommodation with stunning mountain views.

With these latest acquisitions, the Distinction Hotels Group now has a collection of 18 properties in locations throughout New Zealand, including the luxury Distinction Invercargill Hotel which is slated to open its doors in late 2024.

Distinction Hotels Group chief executive Duncan Fletcher said the company has tremendous respect for what The Mount Cook Hotel Collection had created.