Doc planning carparking pilot

The Department of Conservation has released a pricing proposal for a paid carparking pilot this summer at White Horse Hill carpark at Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park.

The carpark provides access to several popular day and overnight walks such as Hooker Valley Track, Kea Point Track, and to Mueller and Hooker huts.

"By paying for parking at these popular locations, visitors are contributing to the facilities and nature they’re enjoying," Doc director of heritage and visitors Catherine Wilson said.

The paid parking pilot is planned to start in December and continue until the end of next June.

Paid parking will also be introduced at Dolomite Point in Punakaiki and Franz Josef.

Doc’s estimated combined revenue from all three paid parking pilots is about $1.5 million.

The pricing proposal includes:

■ Free parking period for 20 minutes to allow for drop-offs/pick-ups or short stops.

■ Hourly rate of $5 per hour.

■ Daily rate of $25 per day.

■ Annual pass for locals (within Mackenzie district boundaries) of $10 per year, which allows for unlimited access during the year.

■ Annual pass for other regular visitors for $60 per year.

Concession-holding tourism operators will be able to apply for a parking fee exemption during the pilot, allowing Doc time to assess how parking and the proposed access charges at some sites align with Crown activity fees.

— Allied Media