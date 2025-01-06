Dog injured in fight

A dog was injured after getting into a fight with three others that got loose from an Oamaru property.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a ‘‘possible dog fight’’ at the intersection of Wansbeck and Wharfe Sts about 10.40am yesterday.

Three dogs had escaped from a property and become involved in a fight between themselves and another dog.

The other dog was injured, but it was not believed to be serious, and the three dogs that got loose were secured, the spokeswoman said.