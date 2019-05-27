Driver flees station after empty tank ends chase

Police are still on the lookout for a 23-year-old woman who fled the Oamaru station yesterday afternoon after leading police on a chase that averaged roughly 40kmh.

After the woman failed to stop about 10am in Beach Rd, police initiated the slow pursuit, covering roughly 6km in nine minutes, before the fleeing driver ran out of petrol, Sergeant Craig Sew Hoy, of Oamaru, said.

The driver, from Oamaru, and her passenger were both arrested after the would-be getaway vehicle ran out of petrol in Waianakarua Rd, near the intersection of Maheno-Kakanui Rd, shortly after crossing the Kakanui River bridge.

Police spoke to the driver, who was wanted for a breach of bail -- she was arrested and charged with being unlicensed and forbidden to drive, and failing to stop.

Her passenger, a 20-year-old Oamaru man, was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis.

The nearest petrol station is at Maheno about 11km away.

After the woman was taken to the police station, and was "given some time to speak with a lawyer on the phone", she "made her way out of the police station", a police spokeswoman said.