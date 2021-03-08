Eight hurt, two flown to hospital after North Otago crash

Eight people were involved in a single-vehicle crash, near Papakaio, at the weekend resulting in two patients being flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Emergency services were called to crash at 3.10am on Sunday, near the intersection of State Highway 83 and Horse Gully Rd, in North Otago, where the vehicle rolled on to its roof.

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, while the other occupants were taken to Oamaru Hospital with a range of injuries.

Senior sergeant Jason McCoy said the driver was a 25-year-old female, who held a learners licence and had been drinking.

‘‘This could have been a lot worse than it was. We need to make sure we are planning a safe way home from these parties or events,’’ he said.

Police were unable to say what type of vehicle it was and inquiries into the crash were on going.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said fire crews from Oamaru, Duntroon and Kurow attended the scene.