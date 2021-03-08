Monday, 8 March 2021

10.30 am

Eight hurt, two flown to hospital after North Otago crash

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Eight people were involved in a single-vehicle crash, near Papakaio, at the weekend resulting in two patients being flown to Dunedin Hospital.

    Emergency services were called to crash at 3.10am on Sunday, near the intersection of State Highway 83 and Horse Gully Rd, in North Otago, where the vehicle rolled on to its roof.

    Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, while the other occupants were taken to Oamaru Hospital with a range of injuries.

    Senior sergeant Jason McCoy said the driver was a 25-year-old female, who held a learners licence and had been drinking.

    ‘‘This could have been a lot worse than it was. We need to make sure we are planning a safe way home from these parties or events,’’ he said.

    Police were unable to say what type of vehicle it was and inquiries into the crash were on going.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said fire crews from Oamaru, Duntroon and Kurow attended the scene. 

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter