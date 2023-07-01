Electrical business set to stay in family

Three generations of electricians (from left) Jai, Mark, Mike and Case Rawson, of Oamaru. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Wired to be electricians, two young Oamaru apprentices are eyeing up taking over a business their grandfather started.

The lights will always be on at the Rawson house as a third generation of electricians prepare to take over the family business.

Cousins Case (19) and Jai (18) Rawson are set to become third-generation electricians when they finish their apprenticeships with Etco.

Their apprenticeships have been hosted by Plunket Electrical, a company their grandfather, Mike Rawson, bought from its founder, Maurice Plunket, in 1979.

In 1989, Mark Rawson, Case’s father and Jai’s uncle, bought the business from his father with his partner, Sally O’Driscoll.

Mark Rawson said it was fantastic to see the boys taking on the trade.

"It’s just rewarding to see them enjoy stuff for a start and it’s great to see them carry the trade on."

The boys grew up around the trade and went on jobs with Mr Rawson.

"When they got of age they thought ‘oh, I’ll be a sparky, perfect’," Mr Rawson said.

Case said there was always a lot to learn and that was what got him interested in becoming an electrician.

"When I was little, I went to a few call outs with dad and learnt a few things and have always just been interested in it.

"I don't really know what else I’d be doing."

Jai said although it was a challenging trade, there was a lot of support along the way to help him get through it.

The boys had both considered owning the business one day.

"We both don’t really know but we’ll see what happens; we just want to get confident first.

"But that’s definitely one of my goals — taking over the business," Case said.

