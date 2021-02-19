Friday, 19 February 2021

Evening babysitting for friend had lifetime reward

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Oamaru’s Coleen and Dave McIntosh celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary today. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    Babysitting her friend’s children was the best decision Coleen McIntosh ever made.

    It turned out the children’s uncle Dave was destined to be her future husband, and together the couple celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary today.

    The Oamaru couple had never laid eyes on one another before that evening, but it appeared to be love at first sight.

    "I didn’t know she was going to be there or anything — I had to ask my sister who the babysitter was," Mr McIntosh (79) said.

    Three weeks later they started dating. The enjoyed trips to the movies — they were let in free as an engagement present — and Sunday drives became a regular fixture.

    Five years later, the couple were married at Eveline Presbyterian Church, and moved into their Kenilworth Rd residence, where they have lived since.

    Sharing, caring, and honesty were the keys to their long marriage, and both agreed they had an uncanny nature of sharing the same thoughts, at the same time.

    "Sometimes, I’ll be about to say it and she beats me to it."

    The couple had three sons, Quinton, Geoffrey and Malcolm, three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, six great-grandsons and another one due in May.

    Mrs McIntosh (74) said her family were the highlight of their lives, and travelling through the South Island and Australia.

    "We’ve got a really loving family. They’ve been very good to us."

    It was a double celebration for the family, as Mr McIntosh would celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow.

    kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

