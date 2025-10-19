Police restructure canned after outcry

Tony Hill. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Proposed changes to Waimate and South Canterbury rural policing have been axed following a public outcry.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill confirmed that after considering staff and community feedback, it was decided Canterbury police would not proceed with a proposed district review.

"Throughout this process it has been important to challenge ourselves to think outside the square, and to innovate how we service the needs of our communities. The proposal was a genuine attempt to offer what I believed would be a better service to the district, including a 24-7 response in rural areas.

"Much of the feedback from staff and the community has been supportive.

"The reality is that the proposal was not acceptable to many of the communities affected, and in my view their buy-in was a critical element in the proposal’s success.

"We could not proceed without that support.

"In reaching this decision, I listened carefully to the concerns and considered feedback from the community and other interested parties, as well as those of Police staff.

"There were those who did support the changes and I acknowledge some may be disappointed.

"I have discussed this with the Commissioner of Police, and he has assured me I have his support for this decision today.

"Some of what we aimed to do can be achieved without the wider restructure and we will now work carefully through the options to decide what is possible.

"Every district has its own priorities and demands and those can often be met through deployment decisions."

Canterbury district’s gang disruption unit, beat teams and a retail crime team in Christchurch were not contingent on the restructure and would still go ahead.

Proposals had envisaged big changes to the Waimate area, including disestablishing public safety teams, and scrapping St Andrew’s sole-charge constable position as well as the Waimate station support officer role.

Last month, many residents turned up to voice their opposition to the moves at a community meeting in Waimate.

Waimate mayor and former policeman Craig Rowley welcomed the move to stop the review.

"The rejection of the proposal by our community is rooted in their respect for the police in our district. We are grateful for the work they do in keeping us safe.

"I want to thank every person who showed up at the community meeting, spoke up courageously and made a submission. Your courage and commitment made all the difference. This outcome is proof of what we can achieve together."

Federated Farmers said Canterbury police made the right call.

"This is a smart and pragmatic decision — and a huge relief for our rural communities," Federated Farmers North Canterbury president Bex Green said.