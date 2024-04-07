Exhibition supporting abuse survivors

Oamaru artist Eion Shank’s artwork titled Peter Toppling the Cake features in the new exhibition at Oasis Clear Space Gallery in Tees St. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Creating support is at the heart of the "One in Five" exhibition at Oasis Clear Space Gallery in Tees St.

A collective of local artists is exhibiting works to highlight and raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention this month.

Supported by Stronger Waitaki, the exhibition opens today and is part of a first-of-its-kind programme in Oamaru, initiated by artist Dugal Armour, himself a survivor of sexual abuse.

The Ministry of Justice recently estimated more than one in five (23%) of New Zealand adults had experienced sexual assault in their lifetime.

One in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused before the age of 18. One in five children are solicited sexually on the internet.

Nearly 70% of all reported sexual assaults (including assaults on adults) occur to children ages 17 and under.

Mr Armour wants to focus on the positive effects when survivors have a safe space to share, using art and their voices as an expression, and to have stronger education about sexual abuse.

"The upside of this, when we look at a statistic of one in five — which is hugely conservative and this is children before the age of 16 — all the other abuse that goes on, all the dysfunction, suicide, eating disorders, prostitution, pornography, incarceration and dysfunctional behaviour; it’s just about raising the awareness, so people can take a more open and hopefully learned approach to just talking about it.

"Think of the opportunity as a society as a whole of alleviating, of removing that.

"[Knowing] that we do have a loving, supportive community."

The exhibition features eight artists — curator Eion Shanks, gallery co-owner Katy Waite, as well as Ingrid Cole, Peter Cleverley, John Mitchell, Martin Horspool, Lynsey Murray and Michael Cooke.

Mr Shanks said "One in Five" represented the statistic of children in this country who would experience sexual abuse before the age of 16.

"Each artist has contributed a work in support of raising awareness, with a portion of the sales going towards assisting other related events, being run concurrently, further effecting positive change within our community.

"This exhibition aims to create a space where we can confront the issue of child sexual abuse, empower open dialogue and challenge societal attitudes and misconceptions," Mr Shanks said.

Oasis Clear Space Gallery co-owner Greg Waite said Mr Armour was a "very strong advocate" for the cause.

"It’s dear to his heart and we want to support him as a friend and fellow artist."

Mr Shanks said he had known Mr Armour a long time and was part of his "support group"and the subject matter should not be ignored.

"When the subject of abuse comes up, no-one wants to talk about it or listen.

"People might think it’s too over the top for me.

"[But] it’s an important cause for everybody," he said.

"Dugal starting up this conversation; it’s given us artists something to work with.

"We care about him and what he’s doing and we understand. It’s rolled over to a point it has started conversation.

"Good art should be about everything anyway.

"It should be kind of on the edge of something and what that edge responds to, whether it’s child abuse or [the conflict in] Ukraine."

Mr Shanks said the works in the show did not have to be graphic or subject-related.

"We’re not into shock value," he said.

Stronger Waitaki has supported Mr Armour, whose own exhibition "Standing Up" is on at Forrester Gallery this month, to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Two other events are being run as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Campbell Park abuse survivor Darryl Smith is at Poshtel today at 5.30pm in which he will give a talk of his experiences at the hands of both state and faith-based care and his journey beyond.

And tomorrow at the Forrester Gallery from noon to 1pm, Male Survivors Aotearoa national advocate Ken Clearwater will lead a panel discussion, "Dispelling Myths: Unveiling Truth", focusing on child sexual abuse.

Stronger Waitaki community development manager Jason Evered said his organisation was proud to support Mr Armour’s exhibition and the programme of events.

"We hope the community recognise his efforts, and his message."