Family donates land for new St John base

An artistic concept of the planned Weston Rd St John station. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The Waitaki District Council has granted resource consent to Hato Hone St John for a new Oamaru ambulance and training base on semi-rural land at Weston.

Work on the new station is expected to start in the 2026 financial year.

Hato Hone St John Oamaru area committee chairwoman Maria Dickie said a Weston family had donated a 0.4ha block at 4 Weston Rd, just off State Highway 1.

The building project was expected to cost several million dollars.

There had been "lots of stops and goes" since the search began for a new site in 2014.

A corner of Awamoa Park, off Wansbeck St, was initially proposed.

The donated Weston Rd site is only a few hundred metres away.

Mrs Dickie said they had about half the money needed to start building.

“We still need to continue raising money for the build.

"Our current government funding does not meet all operational and capital costs of the emergency ambulance service.

"So, fundraising plays a critical role in managing that gap."