Feedback period for proposed plan draws to a close

Gary Kircher

Landscape and feature protection, rural provisions and building heights in medium-density zones have been the hot topics during the draft Waitaki district plan engagement period.

The three-month engagement period for public feedback on the 1134-page document closed on Wednesday.

Waitaki District Council heritage, planning and regulatory group manager Roger Cook said more than 500 people visited the drop-in Steward St centre, monthly events at the Oamaru Farmers’ Market and sessions held throughout the district in the Waitaki Valley, Kakanui, Weston, Hampden, Moeraki, Macraes and Palmerston.

In Oamaru, concerns were raised about building heights in medium-density zones as well as individual property related inquiries.

In rural areas, residents suggested increasing the minimum lot size for general rural zones, and looking at wahi tupuna (sites and areas of significance for Maori), landscape and feature protection and rural provisions.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said it was "very encouraging" to see the interest residents displayed in shaping the future of the district.

When engaging with the public, the council took an approach of encouraging ratepayers to ask "what’s in it for me?". The planning team was also on site at drop-in sessions to discuss property-related questions and clarify issues, he said.

"This approach has helped the community to be more informed on the changes, empowering them to give more informed feedback," Mr Kircher said.

"The valuable feedback we have received will also help us make improvements and necessary refinements to the plan."

The proposed plan will be worked on for the next year before notification for adoption in 2024.

There will still be "significant engagement" with the public to shape the plan, and Mr Kircher thanked those already who had voiced their concerns.

