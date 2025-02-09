Firefighters complete training

Newly minted members of the Oamaru Fire Brigade (from left) Kaleb Hayes, Becky Forbes, Kirsten Rogers and Josh Miller completed their week-long training in Christchurch last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Four new faces have joined the Oamaru Fire Brigade.

Kaleb Hayes, Becky Forbes, Kirsten Rogers and Josh Miller completed their week-long training in Christchurch last month to finish off their recruit course.

Each had joined the brigade within the past year and been on a number of callouts to learn the ropes.

Ms Rogers signed up when she returned to Oamaru after studying and "wanted to do more".

"I’ve always wanted to be in a role where I would help people and my dad’s actually been in the brigade for a few years now.

"He was like ‘Why don’t you just come along to a training and see what it’s like?’ and then I did and loved it."

Mr Hayes said he had always wanted to be a firefighter since discussing future careers all the way back in primary school.

Ms Forbes said it was rewarding "knowing that you’re helping somebody".

The brigade was a very tight-knit team which helped the group acclimate themselves, she said.

"It’s like one big family. Everyone has a joke with each other, it’s really good."

They were all grateful for the support of their workplaces to allow them to take on as many calls as possible.

"We all work for pretty good companies which are really good and accepting of us leaving our day jobs to come to calls. Sometimes we’re gone for half an hour, sometimes we’re gone for an hour and our workplaces are really good," Ms Forbes said.

"We probably couldn’t do as many calls as we do or be able to even go out the door if our workplaces weren’t supportive of us."

They encouraged anyone contemplating joining the brigade to come along to their training nights on Mondays to see what it is all about.