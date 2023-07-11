Four boys taken into custody over fires

Firefighters attend a fire at the boiler house at the disused former Oamaru Hospital on Sunday afternoon. PHOTO: OAMARU LIVE

Police in Oamaru have confirmed four 12-year-old boys were taken into custody after two separate fires in the town on Sunday.

The Otago Daily Times yesterday reported three boys were taken into custody, in the wake of two fires being lit, but four were confirmed at yesterday morning’s police briefing in Oamaru.

On Sunday, a fire was started in the boiler room of the former hospital in Joy St at 3.05pm. Sergeant Jason McCoy said it was possible the same youths attempted to light a fire by burning leaves behind Taste Cafe, in Thames St.

The four youths have been referred to Youth Aid.

On Sunday, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said "luckily the hospital was an abandoned building, but it is somewhere where people hang out when they shouldn’t".

Smoke from the fire could be seen from all around Oamaru.

Sgt Woodbridge said despite the boys’ age, the matter could end up going to court.

— Staff reporter