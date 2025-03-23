Gallery marks project milestone

Waitaki Girls’ High School and Hampden School sang waiata at the ground-breaking ceremony at the Forrester Gallery. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

A milestone in the $7 million extension project of Oamaru’s Forrester Gallery has been marked.

The formal sod-turning last Friday morning drew representatives from the Waitaki District Council, Te Runanga o Moeraki, the Friends of the Forrester Gallery, and contractors Naylor Love.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher led the formalities with former gallery director Warwick Smith, Friends of the Forrester life member Rob Douglas, and Moeraki Marae representative Joseph Tipa also taking part.

"This day has been a long time coming. It’s great to see so many people involved in the gallery’s journey here today — people who’ve all contributed to getting us to this point. We’re looking forward to this project getting under way," Mr Kircher said.

Arts, culture and libraries manager Chloe Searle acknowledged years of hard work from various stakeholders to get to this point.

"We’re grateful for your generosity, support, and patience as we move forward with this extension."

She also highlighted the significance of Te Runanga o Moe-raki’s involvement in the project.

"We have a beautiful heritage building, built in 1884, but I doubt there was much conversation with the runanga about that.

"Our building needs to be a 2025 building, and this is part of that mahi," Ms Searle said.

Former Forrester Gallery director Warwick Smith said the long awaited ceremony was an "emotional" moment.

As director from 1987 to 2013, Mr Smith said there had been many iterations of the extension.

"Like a good cheese it takes a while to develop . . . Helen Stead, who was chair of the establishing committee, really was a true visionary for the project," Mr Smith said.

Te Runanga o Moeraki representative Mani Malloy-Sharplin said it was a privilege to perform karakia, along with Ana Faau for the "history rich" gallery.

The gallery will continue to operate throughout the construction work.

A lift will be part of the extension, expanding the gallery’s ability to host exhibitions, with increased accessibility, storage space and education spaces. It is expected to be completed in February 2026, and opened by April.