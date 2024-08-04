Grounding prompts review

Long vehicles may be restricted from making left-hand turns on to Ouse St after a charter bus became grounded on the Reed St roundabout a week ago.

When the Oamaru Mail visited the incident shortly after 9.35am, school bus passengers had been safely cleared while the bus awaited its rescue.

Waitaki District Council roading manager Kushla Tapper said the roundabout as a potential traffic hazard had not previously been raised with the council but as a result of the incident it might consider reviewing left-hand turns from Orwell St to Ouse St.

"The roundabout has been working well since its installation . . .

"Given Friday’s incident, we may consider restricting left-hand turns from Orwell St to Ouse St for long vehicles," Ms Tapper said.

Since its completion in May 2021 there had been little issue, although the council had reviewed the effectiveness of the roundabout.

Ms Tapper said average operating speeds of vehicles travelling along Derwent St towards Reed St had dropped by 35% from 59kmh to 39kmh, "which makes the intersection much safer".

"In the 10-year period before the roundabout was installed, there were seven recorded crashes, including one serious, at the intersection.

"Since then, there have been none," Ms Tapper said.

Any complaints of road users worried at the tightness of the roundabout had not been recorded by the council to date and it was satisfied the roundabout did not pose a serious health and safety risk.

"Heavy-vehicle turning paths have been factored into the design and we involved local heavy haulage companies and local bus companies early in the design and construction process."

The roundabout design had incorporated factors such as safe turning and stability of high-sided vehicles to use it.

"The lanes around the roundabout are a minimum 4m wide which is wider than the traffic lanes leading up to the roundabout.

"The intersection can feel ‘narrow’, as we encourage safe and appropriate speeds through the intersection."

It was designed for heavier vehicles to make the manoeuvre.

"Without the roundabout, these vehicles would cross the centre line of the intersection and into the path of oncoming vehicles to make the manoeuvre."

