High school hangs up on cellphones

New Waitaki Girls’ High School year 9 pupils (from left) Neve Mavor, Hayley Hamilton (both 12) and Molly O’Sullivan (13) study without their phones in their German class. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

A lack of face-to-face interaction between pupils and increased classroom distractions has led to a mobile phone ban at Waitaki Girls’ High School.

Pupils in years 9 to 11 are not allowed to have phones at school, and if they are needed after school, they can be kept at the school office.

Those in years 12 and 13 can have their phones at school, but can only use them during break times.

Waitaki Girls’ principal Liz Koni said the "rapid escalation" of mobile phone use was becoming a concern, and the school’s board of trustees had undertaken a consultation process with the school’s community late last year.

The feedback helped create the school’s strategic plan goals and provided overwhelming support for new phone expectations.

"As a school we are committed to valuing and protecting the school day as a time for students to engage with teaching and learning, developing the self-confidence and resilience of our young women to minimise dependency upon social media, encouraging out students to be actively involved with each other and in the wider life of the school, and fostering face to face connection and a sense of belonging in our school community," Mrs Koni said.

The new expectations were created in consultation with the school’s Waitaki Way Consultation Group, involving staff and pupils from each year.

Waitaki Girls’ was the second secondary school in Oamaru to implement such a ban, after Waitaki Boys’ High School introduced one last year due to disappointing 2019 NCEA results.

Mrs Koni said Waitaki Girls’ had liaised with other schools which had gone through a similar process.

"We are excited to see our new expectations have a similar positive impact on the academic achievement, interpersonal skills and wellbeing of our young women."

