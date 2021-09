High winds across Otago may have been a factor as Fire and Emergency New Zealand extinguished vegetation fires across the region.

A fire under some pine trees measuring 20m by 10m was reported in Oamaru at about 10:50am, while a patch of scrub and tree stumps 10m by 10m near Purakaunui was reported at about 12:50pm.

Both fires were put out by local fire crews.