Historic Waitaki Valley estate sells

Campbell Park Estate in the Waitaki Valley. PHOTO: BAYLEYS REAL ESTATE

Campbell Park Estate, with its 35-room limestone baronial mansion as its centrepiece, has been sold by liquidators for $3.2 million.

In August last year, it was confirmed the Waitaki Valley property would be sold to pay off debts of former Mainzeal boss Richard Yan, who was adjudged bankrupt in May.

Undoubtedly the most impressive of North Otago’s grand homes, the mansion was built for landholder Robert Campbell in 1876.

An aerial view of the estate. PHOTO: BAYLEYS REAL ESTATE

Campbell Park became a boys’ school in 1908, which closed in 1987, and the property has since had several owners.

The property is registered with Heritage New Zealand and has featured in films such as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The 79ha property also includes a collection of historic buildings, such as stables, an old jailhouse, and a self-contained village of 35 houses.

Campbell Park Estate in Otekaieke. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Stuff has reported the property has been bought by Hamilton man Stuart Foote who was yet to finalise his plans for the site.