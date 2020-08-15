Intersection upgrade to improve visibility

The Oamaru intersection of Saleyards Rd, Parsons Rd and Solway St is being upgraded to improve visibility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

A "challenging" Oamaru intersection where a motorcyclist died last year is being upgraded.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher yesterday announced an upgrade to the intersection of Saleyards Rd, Parsons Rd and Solway St would start in October and would involve increasing visibility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

"This intersection has always been a challenging one, but the changes to the surrounding area from a largely rural area to a residential and lifestyle one has meant a large increase in vehicles," Mr Kircher said.

"The upgrade of the intersection ... will result in improved safety for all those who use it. I appreciate the work that our roading team has carried out to make this project happen."

On Wednesday, David Tetaupe Johnston (58) appeared in the Oamaru District Court for sentencing on a charge of careless driving causing the death of Samuel Alexander Charles Leith (23) at the intersection on October 21 last year.

Mr Johnston was driving a car in Parsons Rd and came to a stop at the intersection with Saleyards Rd. He then pulled out into the path of Mr Leith, who was riding a motorcycle and whom he had not seen. Mr Leith died in Christchurch Hospital a month later from injuries sustained in the crash.

The court heard police had accepted the topography of the road, a power pole and cycle trail signage at the intersection had contributed to obscuring Mr Johnston’s view. He was convicted and ordered to pay reparation of $3500 to Mr Leith’s father, who owned the motorbike, and $2000 for emotional harm to the mother of Mr Leith’s unborn child.

Waitaki District Council roading manager Mike Harrison said an upgrade to the intersection had been "in the plan for quite some time".

"It hasn’t come as a result of the crash, but we’ve certainly looked at the results of that to make sure we’ve done everything we can," Mr Harrison said.

The upgrade would involve adding traffic islands and painted road markings at the intersection.

"So every person using the network gets into a place where they can either be seen the best, or see the best," he said.

It was not possible to know what changes, if any, would have had an effect on the October 21 crash.

"We can’t say that [the upgrade is] going to save every crash — I wish we could.

"[But] it creates a behavioural change with people ... slowing down through the intersection does have a material impact."

