Kircher re-elected, four new faces for Waitaki

Gary Kircher has been re-elected. Photo: ODT files

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher is as "humbled" as ever to have secured his fourth term leading the district.

Mr Kircher has won the two-person bid for the top job, receiving 5085 votes over challenger Paul Mutch with 2163 votes, in the provisional results.

It is the second time Mr Kircher and Mr Mutch have gone up against each other for the mayoralty. Mr Kircher also beat Mr Mutch by 4774 votes in the 2019 local body elections.

Mr Kircher said he was thrilled to be voted in again and thanked the district for its support.

"I think it’s as humbling now as it was the first term and particularly given the campaign that’s been run," Mr Kircher said.

"I’m just grateful people think we’re heading the right direction over all.

"We can always do better but I think the general direction is quite positive and yeah, just pleased to be able to work with the new team over the next three years."

In the Oamaru ward, new candidate Rebecca Ryan topped the polls with 2800 votes. Also new to the table is Tim Blackler, who placed third, with 2619 votes.

Ms Ryan and Mr Blackler replace former deputy mayor Melanie Tavendale and Colin Wollstein, both who did not seek re-election for the Oamaru ward.

Incumbents Jim Hopkins (2759), Hana Halalele (2546) and Jeremy Holding (2215) all held on to their seats for Oamaru.

Courtney Linwood has snuck in at sixth place securing 2164 votes over Kelli Williams, who was searching for her second term, with 2006 votes.

In Waihemo, incumbent Jim Thomson has retained his seat with 628 votes, over challenger Gervais O’Reilly 214.

The Corriedale ward welcomes new councillor John McCone (846), replacing Bill Kingan who did not seek re-election, and incumbent Guy Percival (799) also held on to his seat.

In Ahuriri, Brent Cowles was elected unopposed.