A large shed fire near Herbert has kept several Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews busy.

A Fenz spokesman said appliances from Kakanui, Weston, Oamaru and Hampden were sent to the scene in Waianakarua Rd, about 5.10pm today.

‘‘They found quite a large four-bay shed - about 6m x 25m in size - as well as a small neighbouring shed, both well involved in fire.

‘‘It’s just taking a fair bit of time for the crews to fully extinguish the fire, given the size of the fire.’’

It was not yet known whether hay or machinery were in the sheds, or what had caused the fire, he said.