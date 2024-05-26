Local schools show dominance

Smokefree Rockquest duo winners Winnie Conlan (left) and Olivia Morriss, both 15, rehearsed for six weeks leading up to the event. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Waitaki schools took two first places at the Smokefree Rockquest regional finals last Friday in Timaru.

Smokefree Rockquest is New Zealand’s only nationwide live original music youth event and began this month throughout the regions.

The regional finals were held at the Craighead Diocesan School.

Smokefree Rockquest features two main categories, for solo and duo acts and bands.

Performing on the night were 27 acts.

First place in duo went to Waitaki Girls’ High School year 11 pupils Olivia Morriss, and Winnie Conlan.

Winnie said she and Olivia had been playing together for four years and this was their third time performing as a duo at Rockquest.

"It’s always amazing, the people are lovely.

"It’s such a friendly vibe, so supportive," she said.

Smokefree Rockquest band winners, Daly Waters are (from left) Flynn Hayes, 16, Albert King, 17, and Davi Vogel-Brayner, 16.

The duo took first place performing an original song they co-wrote, called Queen of Hearts.

They will now compete in the next round for the national prize, the winner of which will receive $3000 of music equipment from the Rockshop and a NZ On Air recording and video grant.

First place band went to Daly Waters from Waitaki Boys’ High School.

The band features year 13 pupil Albert King, and Flynn Hayes, and Davi Vogel-Brayner, both in year 12.

Daly Waters formed as a band for this year’s Rockquest "just for fun", although Albert and Davi have played together for several years, most recently in a band called King George.

For the regional finals they played two original songs, King Rollo and Table Oat Boogie.

Albert said it was "exhilarating" to win after a long night watching the other bands.

Daly Waters will now go on to compete in the next round for the national prize, the winner of which will receive $10,000 worth of music equipment from the Rockshop and a NZ On Air recording and video grant.