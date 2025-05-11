Changes to speed limits near schools

PHOTO: RNZ

The Waitaki District Council has been implementing speed limit changes around some rural schools and roads in the district.

The changes, which began last Monday, are being made due to the government’s new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024.

This directs the council to implement 30kmh variable (time-limited) speed restrictions around nine rural schools in the Waitaki District: Maheno, Totara, Kakanui, Papakaio, Waitaki Valley, Hampden, Ōmārama, Macraes Moonlight and Duntroon.

This will change the existing 30kmh permanent speed limits to apply at school pick-up and drop off times only.

"Schools have been contacted to determine these time periods, and additional signage will be placed before July 2025 to inform drivers," a statement from Waitaki District Council said.

The council will also be reversing the permanent speed limits on Weston Rd and Saleyard Rds to 70 kmh, from their 60 kmh setting.

"This is due to the government directing roading authorities to reverse some speed limits put in place since January 1, 2020."