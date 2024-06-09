Locks shaved for cancer cause

Oamaru Mitre 10 trade manager Matt Salmons gets his head and beard shaved, his first time ‘‘clean-cut’’ since 2015, by Mitre 10 team member Ashlee Hampton (right) and Vivo hair stylist Melissa Armstrong, who came to help out. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

With a vision to cure and a mission to care, Mitre 10 Oamaru staff shaved their locks this week to raise money for Shave for a Cure for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ.

The Collins Group Mitre 10 Oamaru team were part of a three-store Shave for a Cure promotion along with Mitre 10 stores in Timaru and Ashburton.

Oamaru Mitre 10 trade manager Matt Salmons said it was a "friendly competition" to raise the most for the cause.

"It’s an easy cause to get behind. It’s pretty cool as we’ve raised $9.5K. We’re really happy," he said.

The Mitre 10 Mega Oamaru and tradies group had had the fundraiser online for close to two months, Mr Salmons said, and donations could be made over the counter in store.

"Everyone knows someone who has been affected. This is just a little bit we can do for them in honour of those we have lost and those who are still here fighting hard."

Fundraising team captain Tania Summerell said she decided to shave her hair off for "an amazing cause".

"Did you know that eight people will discover they have blood cancer today? That’s a scary statistic," she said.

"It was quite woolly and quite long anyway," she joked after completing her head shave.

She wanted to help find more effective treatments to save lives and make sure people with cancer got the support they needed.