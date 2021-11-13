Magnolia memorialises man of flowers

Honouring the late Allan Adamson with a magnolia are (from left) North Otago Horticultural Society president Marion Partridge, Waitaki Community Gardens manager Ra McRostie, and former manager Sophia Leon de la Barra. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

‘‘There's only one way to remember Allan — with flowers.’’

This week, the late Allan Adamson was honoured with a plaque and an ever appropriate magnolia at the Waitaki Community Gardens in Oamaru.

The memorial sits in the heart of the gardens, acknowledging Mr Adamson’s contribution to its development since its 2009 inception.

About a dozen people from the gardens and the North Otago Horticultural Society gathered to celebrate Mr Adamson’s life and love of gardening.

Waitaki Community Gardens manager Ra McRostie, who was a student and friend of Mr Adamson, said she learned so much from him, often without realising.

Known affectionately as ‘‘Grandpa G’’, Mr Adamson was described as a jovial man who brought joy to adults and tamariki [children] alike, former gardens manager Sophia Leon de la Barra said.

‘‘He was a real community man,’’ Miss Leon de la Barra said.

He was also a bit of a ‘‘celebrity’’ in the world of flowers, she said.

Over the years, Mr Adamson contributed to and helped organise many of the North Otago Horticultural Society’s flower shows, and raked up hundreds of awards.

North Otago Horticultural Society president Marion Partridge said Mr Adamson was ‘‘generous with his support and encouragement’’ and was often surrounded by daffodils, dahlias, and chrysanthemums.

He had been a member of the society for more than 30 years, and was acknowledged with a life membership in 2018 during its 150th anniversary celebrations.

Mr Adamson died in January 2020, but the community memorial was put on hold because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The tree was planted two days before winter and had since boasted five flowers.

