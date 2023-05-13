Man airlifted to hospital after Oamaru shooting

Photo: Jules Chin

Police are investigating after an Oamaru man was shot in the leg in a suburban shooting overnight.

Residents in Tees St said there remained a heavy presence outside a house in the street this afternoon, between the intersection with Wansbeck St and Arun St, with about seven police officers and three cars.

The Otago Daily Times understands an occupant of the house was shot in his leg overnight.

A nearby business owner confirmed officers were investigating a gunshot and detectives had requested CCTV footage.

Photo: Jules Chin

The shooting was concerning, as accommodation businesses on the street were just getting back on their feet following Covid-19, the business owner said.

Over a month ago, there had been another callout to the street, involving armed police.

She was also aware of a person who had their car broken into in the vicinity recently.

There should be more public security cameras in the streets to help keep people safe and assist with police investigations, the business owner said.

Photos: Jules Chin

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was called to Tees St South Hill Oamaru about 1.25am today.

A helicopter and an ambulance attended airlifted one patient to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, the spokeswoman said.

Police have been approached for comment.

