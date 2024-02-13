Man allegedly stole from honesty box

A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing from an honesty box in Oamaru last month.

The theft took place on January 27 from the Compost honesty box located in Humber St.

"It’s appalling we’re stealing from people’s fundraising", Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said.

Meanwhile, an Oamaru man will appear in court on drink-driving charges. The 23-year-old man was stopped by police on Sunday in Awamoa Rd at 1.50am.

He had a breath-alcohol reading of 761mcg.

The man will appear in the Oamaru District Court on February 28.