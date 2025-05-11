Experts share ideas on protecting penguins

Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony science and environmental manager Dr Philippa Agnew welcomed 113 attendees to the Oamaru Penguin Symposium last week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

More than 100 passionate penguin experts descended on Oamaru last week for the town’s biggest Penguin Symposium.

Held over two days, the 14th Oamaru Penguin Symposium attracted 113 people to the Oamaru Opera House.

Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony science and environmental manager Dr Philippa Agnew said it was a chance to share ideas and engage in discussions about "how to better protect our penguins".

"It’s really cool hearing about the different ideas that people have and the projects that they’re working on."

People had come from all over the country.

Guests included scientists, researchers, students and Department of Conservation staff.

"It’s a really great opportunity for everyone to get together when they don’t see each other that often.

"I just really look forward to catching up with people that I haven’t seen for a while and just building those connections."

The event is held every two years and began in the late 1990s.

It started as the little penguin symposium and has since evolved to include all species of penguins.

"We get the occasional talk that is about non-penguin seabird species."

The penguin colony gave a talk on the first day during which staff member Beth Tremlett presented the initial findings from a project they began six months ago.

They attached miniature video loggers to the penguins to learn more about what goes on when they are out at sea.

"There’s lots going on out there that we simply don’t know about," Dr Agnew said.

"It’s really important for us to look at some of those impacts of turbidity and storm events and see what the sediment is doing throughout the season.

"It’s just another tool that helps us understand more about the penguins’ lives."

The attendees went to watch the penguin viewing at the penguin colony at the end of the first day.

"A lot of them won’t have been before.

"It’s great to share that with them."