Man caught trying to break into police station

Kurow Police Station. Photo: Google Maps

First, a 23-year-old man’s car and keys were seized and locked up at the Kurow Police Station.

Then the man himself got locked up at the station for trying to break into the station and get his keys and car back.

On Friday, the man was stopped by an officer for his manner of driving, and inquiries revealed he had an expired license and was forbidden to drive.

A police spokesman said the vehicle and keys were seized.

"The man [later] attempted to break into the Kurow Police Station and was subsequently located and arrested a short time later, from the outskirts of the property.

"He was not successful in getting his keys. However, he has caused damage to the police station which will need to be repaired."

The 23-year-old is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court, on November 29, charged with burglary.

